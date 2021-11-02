One new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

The lone case was added 24 hours before the report was released.

Known active cases in the region saw a slight increase, it's now at 8.

Of the known active cases, five are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, two are in Lanark, and one is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

One person is currently in the hospital with the virus.