One new case of COVID-19 in LGL in last 24 hours

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

This is the first report from the health unit in over a week.

LGL District Health says there was a new case reported on July 28th and another reported on August 2nd.

This means the number of known active cases in the community is at two.

Both of the active cases are in Lanark East.

No one is in the hospital with COVID-19.