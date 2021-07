The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting one new case of COVID-19 over the weekend.

There were zero new cases over the last 24 hours.

Known active cases in the region remains at 6.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

Of the active cases, 3 are in Lanark East, 2 are in Lanark West, and 1 is in UCLG West.