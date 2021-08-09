One new case of COVID-19 in LGL over the weekend

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting one new case of COVID-19 over the weekend.

There were zero new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The number of known active cases saw a slight increase, it's now at four.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

Of the known active cases, two of them are in UCLG Central, one is in UCLG West, and one is in Lanark East.