Renfrew County and District Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in the region.

The number of known active cases in the region is at it's lowest since late February, it's now at 12.

In a case summary update on Monday, one person is in hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.

There are no active COVID-19 outbreaks in the region.

11 people are self-isolating.