One new case of COVID-19 in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases in the region is now at three.
As of the latest case summary update, one person is in hospital with the virus.
Man arrested for robbery and thefts in PembrokeUpper Ottawa Valley OPP have made an arrest in relation to a robbery and thefts in the City of Pembroke.
Four-month-old infant saved from locked vehicle at 1000 Islands MallBrockville Police saved a child who was inside a locked vehicle.
KFL&A region continues trend of zero new casesAnother day of the KFL&A Public Health Unit reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Man charged after painted pride flag vandalizedGananoque Police have charged a male driver after he was alleged to have intentionally spun his tires on a recently painted pride flag.
Zero new cases of COVID-19 on FridayWe are expected to receive the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the region today.
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region over the weekendKFL&A Public Health is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
North Grenville named Canada's most active community by ParticipACTIONThe Municipality of North Grenville has been crowned Canada's most active community by ParticipACTION.
Kingston Police looking to identify female theft suspectKingston Police are asking for information to identify a female theft suspect.
Riverside Park Beach closed due to high levels of E. Coli.The City of Pembroke says Riverside Park Beach is closed until further notice due to high levels of E. Coli.