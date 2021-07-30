iHeartRadio
One new case of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases is at two in the region. 

In the latest case summary update, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit says there is nobody in the hospital with the virus. 

There are no active COVID-19 outbreaks in the area. 

