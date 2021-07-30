One new case of COVID-19 in Renfrew County
One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases is at two in the region.
In the latest case summary update, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit says there is nobody in the hospital with the virus.
There are no active COVID-19 outbreaks in the area.
-
Criminal charges in laid October 2020 collisionFrontenac OPP have laid criminal charges in a collision that took place in October 2020.
-
More details on drive-on concert at Riverside Park next weekThe City of Pembroke has released more details on the drive-in concert being held at Riverside Park next week.
-
Jo-Anne Sytsma named 2021 Citizen of the YearThe Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce has announced Jo-Anne Sytsma as the winner of the 2021 Citizen of the Year in it's 2021 Awards of Excellence.
-
Groundbreaking ceremony at Prescott arena site FridayA groundbreaking ceremony for the new arena in Prescott is taking place today.
-
Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Richardson Stadium MondayIt will be your last chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass clinic in Kingston.
-
KFL&A Public Health reporting zero new cases of COVID-19Zero new cases of COVID-19 in the KFL&A region.
-
Brockville's McCabe falls just short of medaling in men's pair rowingBrockville's Conlin McCabe came just short of medaling in the Men's coxless pair rowing.
-
Man retrieved from Confederation Basin in serious conditionFrontenac Paramedics say they retrieved a male from the Confederation Basin in Kingston this morning.
-
Bishop-Nriagu, Kelly to compete in 800-metre heats in Tokyo tonightThe Ottawa Valley will be looking at the Women's 800-metre heats taking place in Tokyo tonight.