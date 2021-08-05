One new case of COVID-19 in Renfrew County
Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County.
There is one new case of COVID-19 in the region.
The number of known active cases is now at seven.
As of the latest case summary update, no one is in the hospital with the virus.
Zero new cases of COVID-19 for second straight dayFor the second straight day, the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19.
Recall for Nature's Touch frozen mango products for possible contamination of Hepatitis AThe Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall of the Nature's Touch frozen mango products for possible contamination of Hepatitis A.
One new case of COVID-19 in KFL&A regionThere is one new case of COVID-19 in the KFL&A region.
$123,100 boost for festivals, fairs, and events in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkFestivals, fairs, and events in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region are receiving a $123,100 boost from the Ontario government.
Cardinal, Ont man charged in connection to fire in BrockvilleBrockville Police has arrested a Cardinal man in connection to a fire at an abandoned building back in May.
Over three-quarters of eligible population fully vaccinated in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkIn the latest vaccine report, LGL District Health reported that over three-quarters of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Non-life threatening injuries reported in two-vehicle collision in KillaloeOntario Provincial Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards.
Impaired driving charges against Prescott manA Prescott man faces impaired driving charges after police allege he failed to stop at the scene of a collision.
Six new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County over long weekendSix new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County over the long weekend.