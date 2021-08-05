iHeartRadio
One new case of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

COVID-19

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County. 

There is one new case of COVID-19 in the region. 

The number of known active cases is now at seven. 

As of the latest case summary update, no one is in the hospital with the virus. 

