One new case of COVID-19 over the weekend in LGL region
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting one new case of COVID-19 over the weekend.
There were zero new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Known active cases saw a slight increase, it's now at 5.
Two people are in the hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit.
Of the active cases, three are in UCLG West, and two are in UCLG Central.
