One new case of COVID-19 reported in Renfrew County

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Renfrew County.

The number of known active cases went down over the weekend, it's now at six.

A vaccination milestone was also reached in Renfrew County.

The health unit says as of Thursday, 70 per cent of the adult population have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of a case summary update on Thursday, the RCDHU says one person is in hospital with the virus, that person is in the intensive care unit.

There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.

An updated case summary is expected to be released today.