One new COVID-19 case in KFL&A

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in the KFL&A region.

Two new variants of concern from previously confirmed cases have been identified.

The number of known active cases went slightly up, it's now at 10.

Two people remain in hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit, none of them are on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, the number of adults who received their first dose of a vaccine remains at over 76 per cent. 25 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated.