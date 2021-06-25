One new COVID-19 case in KFL&A

One new case of COVID-19 in the KFL&A region.

KFL&A Public Health says the one new case is a female in her 80's who acquired the virus by close contact.

Known active cases in the region went down, it's now at eight.

Two people remain in hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit, none of them are on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, over 27 per cent of the adult population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, nearly 77 per cent have their first dose.