One new COVID-19 case in KFL&A

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in the KFL&A region. 

One variant of concern from a previously confirmed case has also been identified.

Known active cases in the region saw a drop, it's now at 39. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

On the vaccination front, nearly 86 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 80 per cent are fully vaccinated. 

 

