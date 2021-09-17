One new COVID-19 case in KFL&A

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in the KFL&A region.

One variant of concern from a previously confirmed case has also been identified.

Known active cases in the region saw a drop, it's now at 39.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, nearly 86 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 80 per cent are fully vaccinated.