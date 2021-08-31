One new COVID-19 case in KFL&A region
One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the KFL&A region over the weekend.
A variant of concern from a previously confirmed case was also identified.
The number of known active cases in the region is now in the single digits, it's now at eight.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
On the vaccination front, 84 per cent of the eligible population have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 77 per cent are fully vaccinated.
One new COVID-19 case in #KFLA since our last report on Friday, August 27:— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) August 30, 2021
▫️Male 70s, under investigation
▫️3 cases have resolved
▫️8 active cases
▫️1 VOC confirmed in a previously reported case. pic.twitter.com/eBMNQeeVVT