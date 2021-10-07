iHeartRadio
One new COVID-19 case in KFL&A region

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in the KFL&A region. 

The number of known active cases in the area saw a decrease, it's now at 32. 

One person is in the hospital with the virus. they are in the intensive care unit. 

On the vaccination front, 88 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a covid-19 vaccine. 83 per cent have two doses. 

