One new COVID-19 case in KFL&A region
One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in the KFL&A region.
The number of known active cases has gone down, it's now at 27.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
On the vaccination front, 89 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 85 per cent have two doses.
One new COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkOne new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
One new COVID-19 case in Renfrew CountyOne new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Renfrew County.
Over $25,000 raised to purchase chest compression system for Brockville General HospitalThe Brockville General Hospital is set to receive a cash-boost from the Tim Horton's Smile Cookie campaign.
Street closures for City of Pembroke MondayIt will be a busy day of road work in Pembroke
$2.5 million in funding for long-term care homesLong-term care homes in the Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes provincial riding are set to receive over $2.5-million in funding.
Kingston Police looking for two suspects in taxi scamKingston Police are asking the public's help identifying two suspects related to a taxi scam.
Santa Claus Parade cancelled for second year in a rowThe City of Kingston has announced that the Santa Claus Parade has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.
New death from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkIt is the 63rd death from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark since the pandemic began.
Zero new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyZero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.