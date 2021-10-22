iHeartRadio
One new COVID-19 case in KFL&A region

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in the KFL&A region. 

The number of known active cases has gone down, it's now at 27. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

On the vaccination front, 89 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 85 per cent have two doses. 
 

