One new COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region. 

The number of known active cases saw a slight increase, it's now at 15. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

Of the known active cases, 7 are in Lanark West, 2 are in UCLG East, 1 is in UCLG Central, and 5 are currently unknown. 

