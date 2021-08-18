One new COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.
The number of known active cases saw a slight increase, it's now at 15.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
Of the known active cases, 7 are in Lanark West, 2 are in UCLG East, 1 is in UCLG Central, and 5 are currently unknown.
