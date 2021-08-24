One new COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
The number of known active cases in the region saw a big drop, it's now at 9.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
Of the known active cases, 5 of them are in Lanark West, 2 are in UCLG East, and 2 are in UCLG Central.
-
Investigation terminated into broken leg suffered during arrest in KingstonOntario's Special Investigations Unit is terminating an investigation into a broken leg suffered by a man during an arrest in Kingston.
-
19-year-old charged with flight from police and dangerous operationA 19-year-old man has been charged after he was alleged to have failed to stop for Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County over the weekendZero new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County over the weekend.
-
Three new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A over weekendThree new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend in the KFL&A region.
-
Multiple charges laid after domestic dispute in PembrokeA Pembroke man faces several charges after a domestic dispute.
-
Collision leads to charges in Central Frontenac TownshipA single-vehicle collision in Central Frontenac Township has led to charges.
-
OPP investigating suspicious fire in SunburyOntario Provincial Police are investigating a fire at a business in Sunbury.
-
COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at St. Lawrence CollegeSt. Lawrence College is running a COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinic at it's Brockville campus today.
-
Police looking for motorcyclist in incident at Ultramar gas stationPolice in Deep River are asking for the public's help searching for a motorcyclist involved in an incident at an Ultramar gas station on Hwy. 7.