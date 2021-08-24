iHeartRadio
One new COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Covid19

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark. 

The number of known active cases in the region saw a big drop, it's now at 9. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

Of the known active cases, 5 of them are in Lanark West, 2 are in UCLG East, and 2 are in UCLG Central. 

 

