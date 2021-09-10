One new COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
The lone case was reported in the last 24 hours.
Known active cases in the region saw a slight increase, it's now at 14.
No one is currently in the hospital with the virus.
Of the known active cases, 6 are in UCLG East, 3 are in UCLG Central, 2 are in Lanark East, 2 are in Lanark West, and 1 is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.
Active cases today: 14 – 1 new since yesterday for a total of 1826; 1752 recovered. No hospitalizations. On the map: 2 in Lanark East; 2 in Lanark West; 3 in Leeds/Grenville Central; 6 in Leeds/Grenville East; 1 unknown/out of region. For full report: https://t.co/GL5hgtcoS7 pic.twitter.com/NcJzA7E5LB— LGL Health Unit (@LGLHealthUnit) September 10, 2021