One new COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

covid 19

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark. 

The lone case was reported in the last 24 hours. 

Known active cases in the region saw a slight increase, it's now at 14. 

No one is currently in the hospital with the virus. 

Of the known active cases, 6 are in UCLG East, 3 are in UCLG Central, 2 are in Lanark East, 2 are in Lanark West, and 1 is marked as Out of Region/Unknown. 

 

