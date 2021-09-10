One new COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

The lone case was reported in the last 24 hours.

Known active cases in the region saw a slight increase, it's now at 14.

No one is currently in the hospital with the virus.

Of the known active cases, 6 are in UCLG East, 3 are in UCLG Central, 2 are in Lanark East, 2 are in Lanark West, and 1 is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.