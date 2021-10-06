One new COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

The lone case was added from the previous days.

Known active cases in the region saw a slight decrease, it's now at 18.

The majority of the known active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.

A total of 14 are in the area.

Three are marked in Lanark. One is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

Two people are in the hospital with the virus. Both of them are in the intensive care unit. One of them is on a ventilator.

On the latest vaccine report, the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit said that 96.6 per cent of the eligible population (Those aged 12 and over) have one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 91.3 per cent have two doses.