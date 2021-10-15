One new COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
The new case was reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released.
Known active cases in the region saw a slight increase, it's now at 14.
The majority of the known active cases are in Lanark with seven. Six cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville. One is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.
One person is in the hospital with the virus. They are in the intensive care unit on a ventilator.
