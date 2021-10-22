One new COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
The lone case was added from the previous days.
The number of known active cases has dropped, it's now at eight.
All of the active cases are in Lanark.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
