One new COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
The lone was reported from the previous days.
The number of known active cases saw a slight increase, it's now at 7.
Of the active cases, 3 are in Lanark, 3 are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, and 1 is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
