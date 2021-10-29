iHeartRadio
One new COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab.

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark. 

The lone was reported from the previous days. 

The number of known active cases saw a slight increase, it's now at 7. 

Of the active cases, 3 are in Lanark, 3 are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, and 1 is marked as Out of Region/Unknown. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

