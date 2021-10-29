One new COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

The lone was reported from the previous days.

The number of known active cases saw a slight increase, it's now at 7.

Of the active cases, 3 are in Lanark, 3 are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, and 1 is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.