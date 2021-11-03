One new COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

The lone case was reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released.

The number of known active cases is at nine.

Of the known active cases, five are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, three are in Lanark, and one is Out of Region/Unknown.

One person is in the hospital with the virus.