One new COVID-19 case in Renfrew County
One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases in the region is now at one.
An updated case summary, including hospitalizations and outbreaks, is expected tomorrow.
-
Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkTwo new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
-
OPP investigating commercial break and enter in PembrokeOntario Provincial Police are investigating a commercial break and enter at a gas bar on MacKay St.
-
Local debates continue in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes riding78 people attended the local all-candidates meeting hosted by 100 Debates on the Environment Tuesday night.
-
Five new cases of COVID-19 over Labour Day long weekendFive new cases of COVID-19 were reported in total over the Labour Day long weekend.
-
10 new cases of COVID-19 over Labour Day long weekend10 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in total over the Labour Day long weekend.
-
Minor injuries after reports of assault on Bartholomew St.Minor injuries are being reported after reports of an assault at a home on Bartholomew St.
-
OPP launch awareness campaign on Good Samaritan Drug Overdose ActUpper Ottawa Valley OPP is launching an awareness campaign on the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act.
-
Third pandemic-altered school year gets underway in many Ontario boardsIt's the first day back to school after the summer break for many Ontario students.
-
Labour Day COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected todayWe are expected to learn the long weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.