iHeartRadio
21°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

One new COVID-19 case in Renfrew County

COVID-19(3)

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases in the region is now at one. 

An updated case summary, including hospitalizations and outbreaks, is expected tomorrow.

12

Check out the latest Songs