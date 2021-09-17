iHeartRadio
21°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

One new COVID-19 case in Renfrew County

COVID-19-3-CTV-News

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases in the region is now at seven. 

In the latest case summary update, Renfrew County and District Health says no one is in the hospital with the virus. 

There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. 

12

Check out the latest Songs