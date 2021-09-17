One new COVID-19 case in Renfrew County
One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases in the region is now at seven.
In the latest case summary update, Renfrew County and District Health says no one is in the hospital with the virus.
There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.
-
Two new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkTwo new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.
-
Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes candidates on housing shortageThe local candidates for the Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes share their thoughts on tackling the housing shortage in the riding and across the country.
-
One new COVID-19 case in KFL&AOne new case of COVID-19 is being reported in the KFL&A region.
-
Two men charged after attack in downtown KingstonTwo men have been charged after a violent attack in downtown Kingston.
-
Four new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting four new cases of COVID-19.
-
Cocaine and heroin seized after traffic stop in PembrokeOntario Provincial Police seized cocaine and heroin after a traffic stop in City of Pembroke.
-
CAF conducting training in Renfrew CountyThe Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is advising residents in Golden Lake, Petawawa, Pembroke, and Laurentian Hills that personnel from the 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group will be training in the area.
-
Green's Dr. Waji Khan backs off endorsement of NDP's Vic SahaiThe Green Party candidate for Kingston and the Islands, Dr. Waji Khan, has seemingly rescinded his endorsement of the NDP candidate, Vic Sahai.
-
10 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A10 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.