One new COVID-19 case in Renfrew County

COVID-19

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at six. 

As of the latest case summary update, one person is in the hospital with the virus, they are in the intensive care unit. 

There is one active outbreak of COVID-19 in the region, it is a community outbreak in the Township of Madawaska Valley. 

