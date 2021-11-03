iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

One new COVID-19 case in Renfrew County

covid 19

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at two. 

As of the latest case summary update, no one is in the hospital with the virus. 

There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. 

A new case summary update is expected tomorrow. 

12

Check out the latest Songs