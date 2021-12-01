iHeartRadio
One new COVID-19 case in Renfrew County

COVID-19(3)

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at 23. 

As of the latest case summary update, no one is in the hospital with the virus. 

Two active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region, one is marked as a community outbreak, the other marked at a workplace. 

We are expected to receive an update case summary on Thursday. 

