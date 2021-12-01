One new COVID-19 case in Renfrew County
One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 23.
As of the latest case summary update, no one is in the hospital with the virus.
Two active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region, one is marked as a community outbreak, the other marked at a workplace.
We are expected to receive an update case summary on Thursday.
Three new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThree new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
10th death from COVID-19 in KFL&AAnother death is being reported in the KFL&A region from COVID-19.
Proactive patrol leads to impaired driving arrestThe Grenville County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say an officer on proactive patrol made an impaired driving arrest.
Dave Beatty, Phil Deery, selected to fill vacant council seatsWe now know who will be filling in the two vacant seats on Brockville City Council.
Multiple criminal charges after break and enter investigation in Madawaska ValleyMultiple criminal charges have been laid after a break and enter investigation in Madawaska Valley.
Trespass notices placed at Memorial Centre barnsThe City of Kingston has posted trespass notices at the Memorial Centre barns.
Shotgun blast hits home in Greater NapaneeNo injuries are being reported after a home was hit with a shotgun blast in Greater Napanee.
UCDSB's Bill Montgomery wins national indigenous education awardA local teacher received national recognition for their work with students and staff on indigenous culture, traditions and teachings.
Patients allowed two visitors at Pembroke Regional HospitalThe Pembroke Regional Hospital is updating its visitor policy for admitted patients.