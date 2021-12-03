One new COVID-19 case in Renfrew County
One new case of COVID-19 being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 20.
In the latest case summary update, no one was in the hospital with the virus.
There are a total of five active outbreaks of covid-19 in the region.
Two are marked in the community, two in the workplace, and one is marked at a school.
