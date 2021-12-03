iHeartRadio
-2°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

One new COVID-19 case in Renfrew County

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab.

One new case of COVID-19 being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at 20. 

In the latest case summary update, no one was in the hospital with the virus. 

There are a total of five active outbreaks of covid-19 in the region. 

Two are marked in the community, two in the workplace, and one is marked at a school. 

12

Check out the latest Songs