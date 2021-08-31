iHeartRadio
One new COVID-19 case in Renfrew County over the weekend

COVID-19

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Renfrew County over the weekend. 

The number of known active cases however remains at one. 

As of the latest case summary update, no one was in the hospital with the virus. 

There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. 

A new case summary update is expected on Thursday. 

