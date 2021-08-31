One new COVID-19 case in Renfrew County over the weekend
One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Renfrew County over the weekend.
The number of known active cases however remains at one.
As of the latest case summary update, no one was in the hospital with the virus.
There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.
A new case summary update is expected on Thursday.
-
Large blaze at auto recycling yard in BrockvilleMultiple fire crews are at the scene of a fire northeast of Brockville.
-
One new COVID-19 hospital admission in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThere is one new COVID-19 admission into hospital. They are the lone person in the hospital with the virus.
-
Drug trafficking charges laid in GananoqueGananoque Police have charged a Kingston man on drug trafficking charges.
-
Liberals, Conservatives take aim at opposing candidates as campaign hits third weekTrudeau referenced longtime Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant in his comments to reporters, who in pre-election correspondence to her constituents claimed the Liberals were in favour of a ``climate lockdown.''
-
One new COVID-19 case in KFL&A regionOne new case of COVID-19 was reported in the KFL&A region over the weekend.
-
Gananoque Police looking to locate missing youthGananoque Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing young person.
-
Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
-
Collection of large household goods in Ottawa Valley this fallLarge household goods for collection are being accepted by the Town of Petawawa, City of Pembroke, and Township of Laurentian Valley this fall.
-
Weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected todayWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.