One new COVID-19 death in KFL&A

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab.

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region. 

49 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic. 

On Monday, 292 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 were reported. 

The number of known active high-risk cases is at 650. 

15 people are in the hospital with the virus, four people are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator. 

