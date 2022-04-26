One new COVID-19 death in KFL&A

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region.

49 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.

On Monday, 292 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 were reported.

The number of known active high-risk cases is at 650.

15 people are in the hospital with the virus, four people are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator.