One new COVID-19 death in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

COVID-19

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new COVID-19 death in the area. 

97 people have now died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. 

On Wednesday. the health unit reported 84 new high-risk cases of COVID-19. 

Seven people are in the hospital with the virus, four people are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator. 

