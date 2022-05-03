One new COVID-19 death in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region.
43 people have now died from COVID-19 in Renfrew County since the start of the pandemic.
RCDHU is reporting 56 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 211.
A new case summary update looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released on Thursday.
Utility trailer theft in Bonnechere ValleyThe Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of a utility trailer.
Non-life threatening injuries after single-vehicle collision in South AlgonquinThe Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision where one person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Water rescue training at Pembroke MarinaPembroke Fire is advising residents of water rescue training taking place today.
Kingston Police looking to identify suspect in attempted robbery at Place D'ArmesKingston Police are asking for the public's help identifying a male suspect involved in a robbery.
Family pets now allowed on Kingston Transit busesKingston Transit is now allowing family pets on all buses.
Two males injured after assault outside Tim Hortons in Gananoque, Ont.Two 18-year-olds were taken to hospital after an assault outside a Tim Horton's in Gananoque, Ont.
109 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 109 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
190 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&AWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today.
