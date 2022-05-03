One new COVID-19 death in Renfrew County

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region.

43 people have now died from COVID-19 in Renfrew County since the start of the pandemic.

RCDHU is reporting 56 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 211.

A new case summary update looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released on Thursday.