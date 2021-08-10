One new COVID-19 death in Renfrew County; 10 total since start of pandemic
Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region.
There have now been 10 people who have died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.
Zero new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend.
The number of known active cases in the region is at two.
An updated case summary on COVID-19 in the region is expected to be released on Thursday.
