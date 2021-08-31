One new COVID-19 hospital admission in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

The number of known active cases in the region went down, it's now at 10.

There is one new COVID-19 admission into hospital. They are the lone person in the hospital with the virus.

Of the known active cases, 6 are in Lanark East, 1 is in Lanark West, 2 are in UCLG East, and 1 is in UCLG Central.

Speaking on the Bruce Wylie show, President and CEO of the Brockville General Hospital, Nick Vlacholias, said 92 per cent of the eligible population (12 and over) have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 86 percent are fully vaccinated.

