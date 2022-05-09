One new death from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region.
101 people have now died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since the start of the pandemic.
83 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 were reproted Monday.
Seven people are currently in the hospital with the virus. Three people are in the intensive care unit. No one is on a ventilator.
54 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19.
Beaches at Garrison Petawawa closed to publicCanada's National Defence says all shoreline beaches along the Ottawa River that are adjacent to the operation areas of Garrison Petawawa will remain closed.
Stolen vehicle and break and enter in Central Frontenac TownshipOntario Provincial Police have made an arrest in connection with a stolen vehicle and a break and enter.
Collision leads to assault on Ferry St.: Brockville PoliceBrockville Police say a motor vehicle collision lead to an assault on Ferry St.
New COVID-19 death in Renfrew CountyOn Friday, the health unit reported another new COVID-19 death in the area.
Environmental Days returning to the Ottawa ValleyEnvironmental days look to be coming back to the Ottawa Valley.
Two new COVID-19 deaths in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is expected to report its weekend COVID-19 numbers today.
Frontenacs ties series with Battalion after 5-4 OT winner in Game 2After a game one loss to start the series, the Kingston Frontenacs were able to beat the North Bay Battalion in overtime last night to tie the series.
18-year-old charged in knife attack in GananoqueGananoque Police have charged an 18-year-old after a knife attack.