One new death from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region.

101 people have now died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since the start of the pandemic.

83 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 were reproted Monday.

Seven people are currently in the hospital with the virus. Three people are in the intensive care unit. No one is on a ventilator.