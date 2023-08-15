One-on-One genealogy sessions with expert at KFPL

The Kingston Frontenac Public Library is calling on all genealogy enthusiasts to delve into their family history with the guidance of Kingston Frontenac Public Library’s Local History and Heritage Librarian, Anne Hall.

KFPL says Hall will provide invaluable tips and suggestions during an engaging, one-on-one Zoom session. Whether the participant is just starting their genealogical journey or if they need assistance with specific research hurdles, this is the perfect chance to gain insights from a seasoned expert.

"Genealogy is like putting together the pieces of a fascinating puzzle, and our Genealogy One-on-One Sessions aim to equip participants with the knowledge and tools they need to unravel their family's past," said Hall.

Each session will be held at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesdays from August 23rd through September 27th.

Registration is already open and individual session links can be found at https://calendar.kfpl.ca/events?start=23-08-2023&end=27-09-2023&term=genealogy.

KFPL asks those interested to please sign up for only one session to allow others to participate. Adding that those signing up should be ready to provide details about a question or problem when registering.

Registration for each session will close one week before the respective date to ensure adequate preparation and a personalized experience for each participant.

