One person arrested after allegedly threatening store clerk

One person has been arrested after they were alleged to have threatened a store clerk and resisted arrest.

Kingston Police say at around 12:40 a.m. on Monday, a person entered a store in the area of Division and Benson St. in Kingston's north end.

Police say the victim observed the person to be under the influence of drugs.

Its alleged that the accused then began to yell at the victim, and made a motion threatening to punch the victim in the face, then left the store while still yelling and screaming.

When police arrived to make an arrest, its alleged that the accused was combative towards the officer.

A 34-year-old local person was charged with assault, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, resisting arrest and causing a disturbance.