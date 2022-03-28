iHeartRadio
One person arrested, drone seized after contraband seized at Collins Bay Institution

Ontario Provincial Police have made an arrest after they say they intercepted a shipment of contraband at Collins Bay Institution. 

Police say members of the OPP's Penitentiary Squad, Kingston Police and Correctional Service of Canada responded when a drone was seen near Collins Bay shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday. 

Officers say they located the drone and a package of contraband near the facility and arrested one person in a parked vehicle in the area. 

Correctional Service Canada says 550 grams of tobacco and 225 grams of marijuana were seized. 

OPP say the total value of the seizure is over $286,000. 

42-year-old Eric LeFrancois of Sainte-Marguerite-Du-Lac-Masson, Quebec is charged with the following:

  • Mischief - sec. 430(1)(c)
  • Obstructing a Peace Officer - sec. 129(a)

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in a Kingston court on May 19th. 

An investigation is ongoing

