One person arrested following disturbing incident in Downtown Kingston

On June 16, 2022 at approximately 5:40 a.m. police received a call from a concerned citizen who indicated that they had witnessed the accused party chasing members of the public while brandishing a knife in the area of Princess Street and Division Street in downtown Kingston.

Police responded to the call and were able to locate the individual matching the description near the 300 block of Princess Street. Police detained the individual, and upon further investigation police determined they had been seen chasing after multiple people with the knife in hand, while shouting and causing disruptions. The people were forced to run away from them, to avoid physical confrontation.

After this happened, the person continued to walk down Princess Street with the knife still in his hand. Police say he also appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.

They were transported into police custody where they wre held to attend a bail hearing the next day.

The 30-year-old man was charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, causing a disturbance, and three counts of breach of probation