One person arrested in double homicide investigation in Pembroke, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigators have arrested one person in connection to a double homicide investigation in Pembroke. OPP says on May 30th, 2023 they arrested 21-year-old Zacharie Robert Lamoureux from Ottawa with help from the Ottawa Police Service Tactical Team.

Originally, on May 22nd, 2023, shortly before 3:00 a.m., officers from the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment responded to a residence on Mackay Street, where two people were located with life-threatening injuries. Both individuals were transported to the hospital, where one person was pronounced deceased. Another person was located deceased in the immediate area. Investigators believe the victims were targeted.

Police said post-mortem examinations confirmed that Noah Nathaniel Annis and Alando Omario Davidson, both 16-years old from Mississauga died from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. A third 16-year-old from Mississauga sustained serious injuries in connection with the incident.

Lamoureux was arrested without incident, and he is now facing two charges of first-degree murder and a charge of attempting to commit murder using a firearm. Lamoureux has appeared in front of the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke and has been remanded in custody until another scheduled appearance on June 21st, 2023.

The UOV Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) Unit are assisting with the investigation, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Centre of Forensic Sciences.

If anyone has any information that may assist the investigation, they should contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 1-888-310-1122 (or 911 in an emergency) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.valleytips.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray