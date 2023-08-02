One person charged after assault at Algonquin Provincial Park

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe say one person has been charged after an incident at Algonquin Park. Police have stated in a release that on July 24th, 2023 around 9:30 a.m. OPP officers responded to an assault call for service involving an individual and park staff at Rock Lake Campground in Algonquin Provincial Park.

Once officers arrived they began an investigation which resulted in the arrested of 26-year-old Steven Szabo from West Elgin. The accused is facing the following charging:

- Assault peace officer

- Resist peace officer

OPP says the accused was released from custody with a court date scheduled on September 13th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray