One person charged after cocaine seized at home in Napanee
One person has been charged after cocaine was seized in Napanee, Ont.
Members of the Ontario Provincial Police's Community Street Crime Unit, Lennox & Addington County OPP, OPP's Emergency Response Team and OPP's Canine Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Bridge St. on March 1st.
Police say they seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, Canadian currency, and items associated with drug trafficking,
One person was arrested at the scene.
56-year-old Mark Austin of Greater Napanee was charged with the following:
- CDSA 5(2) - Possession for the purpose of trafficking- cocaine
- CC 354(1)(a)- Possession of property Obtained by crime under $5000
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Napanee on May 3rd.