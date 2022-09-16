One person charged following theft from Quinte West business
The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has laid charges following an investigation into a theft from a local business.
On September 15, 2022, Quinte West OPP responded to a shoplifting in progress at a business on Dundas Street East in Trenton, Ont.
Police received reports that a man had stolen approximately $500 in groceries and electronics, and when he was confronted by staff, the man took off runing.
Officers obtained a description of the man and located him a short distance away where he was arrested.
35-year-old Adam Conder, from Quinte West, has been charged with theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.
The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear for bail at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on September 16, 2022.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
-
Bancroft OPP investigating fatal collisionThe Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is continuing to investigate a fatal collision east of Bancroft, Ontario.
-
Show Your Local Love campaign well underway for United Way KFL&AThe Show Your Local Love campaign is well underway this year, reaching an incredible $883,746 in its first week.
-
36-year-old Brockville man arrested following disturbance in city's south endA 36-year-old Brockville man was arrested following a disturbance near a south end intersection in Brockville, Ont.
-
Local organizations team up to support small business owners in Eastern OntarioThree Community Futures Development Corporations (CFDCs) are teaming up to make a successful business support program available to people in Eastern Ontario.
-
LGLDHU: Be tick smart during hunting seasonThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit would like to remind everyone that ticks are still active well into the fall months, with hunters being at higher risk due to leaf litter.
-
Information session for Kingston's water and sewer projectAttend an information session on Monday, September 26, at 5:00 p.m. to hear updates on the water and sewer project on Front Road and King Street West.
-
Celebrate First Nations Public Library Week with Testsi'nehtará:ron/Bead ItAs a part of Canadian Library Month, First Nations Public Library Week (FNPLW) encourages all Ontario Libraries to raise awareness of First Nation Resources, services, programs and activities, and peoples and cultures past and present.
-
31-year-old Brockville man facing multiple domestic chargesA 31-year-old local resident is facing multiple domestic charges after police were called to an apartment complex in the city's north end Wednesday Night.
-
Three women arrested during traffic stop in Brockville, Ont.Brockville Police say three women were arrested yesterday after a traffic stop was conducted in the city's downtown core.