One person charged following theft from Quinte West business

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has laid charges following an investigation into a theft from a local business.

On September 15, 2022, Quinte West OPP responded to a shoplifting in progress at a business on Dundas Street East in Trenton, Ont.

Police received reports that a man had stolen approximately $500 in groceries and electronics, and when he was confronted by staff, the man took off runing.

Officers obtained a description of the man and located him a short distance away where he was arrested.

35-year-old Adam Conder, from Quinte West, has been charged with theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear for bail at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on September 16, 2022.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa