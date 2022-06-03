iHeartRadio
One person charged with drug trafficking in Brockville

ontario provincial police

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Community Street Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been charged with drug trafficking after executing a search warrant.

Brockville Police's Emergency Response Team assisted with the warrant. 

The search warrant was executed on June 2, 2022 at around 6 a.m. at an address on Buell Street in Brockville. 

Officers say they located and seized suspected cocaine, suspected crack cocaine and suspected hydromorphone tablets with an estimated street value of just over $3700. 

Digital scales, packaging material and a quantity of cash were also seized. 

63-year-old Reggie Monether of Brockville was arrested and charged with the following: 

  • Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - Controlled Drugs and Services Act (CDSA) 5(2) - Three counts
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 - CC 354(1)(a)

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing. 
 

