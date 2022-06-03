One person charged with drug trafficking in Brockville
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Community Street Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been charged with drug trafficking after executing a search warrant.
Brockville Police's Emergency Response Team assisted with the warrant.
The search warrant was executed on June 2, 2022 at around 6 a.m. at an address on Buell Street in Brockville.
Officers say they located and seized suspected cocaine, suspected crack cocaine and suspected hydromorphone tablets with an estimated street value of just over $3700.
Digital scales, packaging material and a quantity of cash were also seized.
63-year-old Reggie Monether of Brockville was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - Controlled Drugs and Services Act (CDSA) 5(2) - Three counts
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 - CC 354(1)(a)
The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
-
Reports of vandalism in Brockville downtown coreBrockville Police say they are investigating a number of reports of vandalism in the downtown core.
-
40 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 40 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Tuesday.
-
10 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases.
-
Two more people charged in suspicious death in PembrokeTwo more people have been charged in relation to a suspicious death in Pembroke.
-
$11,400 donation to Ride the River/Ride for the MRIThe 100 Women Who Care, 1000 Islands group donated a total of $11,400 to the Ride the River.
-
Six new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting six new cases of COVID-19.
-
Here's what Pembroke voters need to know to vote in the Ontario electionVoters in Pembroke and the region head to the polls today to cast their ballot in the 43rd Ontario election.
-
Here's what Brockville voters need to know to vote in the Ontario electionVoters in Brockville and the region head to the polls today to cast their ballot in the 43rd Ontario election.
-
Here's what Kingston voters need to know to vote in the Ontario electionVoters in Kingston and the region head to the polls today to cast their ballot in the 43rd Ontario election.