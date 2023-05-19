One person charged with two counts of breaching a release condition following disturbance call
Police have charged one person with multiple counts of failing to comply with release conditions after an incident in Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation Territory.
Ontario Provincial Police explain that on May 12th, 2023 just before 3:30 p.m., officers from their Killaloe Detachment received a report of a disturbance on the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation Territory, near Golden Lake.
Once officers arrived they began an investigation and as a result, a 35-year-old from Golden Lake has been charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order, contrary to the Criminal Code.
Ontario Provincial Police say the accused remains in custody. The name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victims.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
