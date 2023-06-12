One person dead after five motorcycle collision at Shannonville Motorsport Park

The Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal motorcycle collision at Shannonville Motorsport Park.

OPP explain that just before 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 11th, 2023, officers from Lennox and Addington County OPP responded to a five-motorcycle collision that occurred during a sanctioned race at Shannonville Motorsport Park.

Police say one motorcycle racer was confirmed deceased at the scene and four other motorcycle racers were treated at the scene. It is currently unknown the extent of the injuries sustained by the other drivers involved in the crash.

The OPP Technical Investigators and Collision Reconstructionist are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray