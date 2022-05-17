One person dead after house fire on Charles St.
Kingston Police have confirmed a body was found after a house fire on Charles St. last week.
Police tell CTV News Ottawa that they are working with the Regional Coroner's Office during the investigation to determine the person's identity.
Police say no next of kin notifications have been made as the investigation is ongoing.
Kingston Fire and Rescue and the Office of the Fire Marshall are continuing to investigate the cause of the blaze.
The on scene portion of the fire investigation has been completed.
The fire last week shut down Montreal Street between James St. and John St. and Charles St. between Patrick St. and Bagot St.
It has since reopened.
