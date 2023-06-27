One person dead, four injured after two-vehicle crash on Hwy.401

The Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that took place on Highway 401.

OPP explain that on June 25th, 2023 around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of a collision in the eastbound lanes on Highway 401, between Highway 15 and Joyceville Road. Initial investigation indicates that a transport truck struck the rear of a car that had five occupants.

One occupant of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two occupants were transported to the hospital with serious injuries and two more were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say the driver of the transport truck did not sustain any injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing with assistance from the Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray